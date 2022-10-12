SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys.
Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
Right now, local landscaping companies in Spokane and Spokane Valley are booked and busy preparing people's lawns. Many said now is the time to get on the books since a lot of companies won't blow out sprinklers past the first week of November because that is when it gets too cold.
Lilac City Sprinklers and Landscaping said currently they are booking about a week out but it could be even longer depending on where you live.