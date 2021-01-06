12:50 P.M.
Due to tense protests at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Boo Radley's is closing their door on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, they write, "we don’t feel comfortable doing business on a day where our nation’s capitol is occupied and under siege. Stay safe out there friends. Be kind."
12:35 P.M.
During the protest drive through downtown, Matt Shea posting another Facebook live claiming Facebook is surprising his content.
"Patriots are rising up all over the country," Shea said.
In the video, Shea is joined by his supporter Caleb Collier.
The two say the protest is about fighting for liberty because "any government that is elected by fraud is an illegitimate government."
12:25 P.M.
Dozens of people gathered in their cars for the Spokane 'Stop the Steal' rally that started at the Spokane Arena Wednesday afternoon, including former Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea.
In a live stream, Shea said, "Mike Pence sold out."
Protestors will be driving around downtown Spokane on Wednesday, followed by a march to city hall.
"Keep up the fight!" Shea wrote.
'Stop the Steal' rally starting in Spokane. "Mike Pence sold out," said former Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea on a livestream (it cut out seconds after). Protestors will be driving around downtown Spokane today, followed by a march to city hall. "Keep up the fight!" Shea wrote. pic.twitter.com/PgQwmWquwb— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) January 6, 2021
1:00pm
Spokesman-Review reporter Kip Hill has spoken to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for his response to the violence in Washington D.C.
I called and texted Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich to get his perspective on what's going on, on the Capitol.— Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) January 6, 2021
He just texted back: "My God, what have we become."
