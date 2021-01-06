3:00 P.M.
A few dozen people have gathered at the Spokane County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon, protesting the Electoral College vote.
The group is seen holding American Flags and Trump flags.
Former Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea was seen at the protest.
In a video from The Spokesman-Review, Shea said, "we don't want to have a communist country, we don't want to have socialism, we don't want to have all that garbage, we just want freedom."
Shea supporter Caleb Collier lead the crowd in an oath to defend America against enemies, both foreign and domestic.
2:35 P.M.
The Washington State Republican Party has released a statement calling the events in Washington, D.C. "unfathomable."
In the full statement, Chairman Heimlich wrote, "today’s events are unfathomable. I never thought I would see something like this in the greatest country in the history of the world. Violence, intimidation, and disruption of the business of the People’s House is wholly unacceptable, and it flies in the face of our nation’s foundational values."
2:15 P.M.
In a new statement from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers flip sides now saying she will uphold the Electoral College results.
On Tuesday, McMorris Rodgers said she would object to the certification of the Electoral College result.
She told our partners at The Spokesman-review, “my vote is not one to overturn the election, but it’s to shed light on the questions that millions of Americans have that have not yet been answered.”
In the statement Wednesday afternoon, McMorris Rodgers calls the events that have unfolded disgraceful and un-American because it puts people's lives in danger.
Read the statement here.
2:05 P.M.
The Washington State Democrats released a statement calling Wednesday's breach on the U.S. Capitol a dark day for America.
In the statement, the organization said they are hoping for the safety of everyone in the Capitol.
The Washington State Democrats state that they believe this is not new to the Republican Party under President Donald Trump. They said this is the culmination of President Trump's rhetoric.
Read the full statement here:
“Every member of our delegation who we have been able to reach are safe, as are their staff. We are hoping for the safety of everyone in the Capitol, including the staff and Capitol police who are working to provide security for those who were peacefully gathered to certify the results of this democratic election.
Speaker Pelosi and soon-to-be Majority Leader Schumer are calling for Trump to demand his people leave peacefully, and we echo their call for a return to peaceful order in DC.
This is not new to the Republican Party under Trump, either here in Washington State or nationally. This is the culmination of four years of his dangerous, anti-democratic rhetoric. We’ve seen repeated instances of the embrace of this kind of extremist violence among the WA GOP, who have failed time and time again to condemn that behavior.
This is a dark day for our republic, but there is a new dawn ahead for our nation. With Democrats in control of the Senate after last night’s victories in Georgia and President-elect Joe Biden set to take office in two weeks, Americans can rest assured that this unacceptable behavior will not be forgotten and those responsible will surely be held accountable.”
1:45 P.M.
According to a spokesperson from the office of Senator Maria Cantwell, Senator Cantwell and her staff are safe.
12:50 P.M.
Due to tense protests at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Boo Radley's is closing their door on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, they write, "we don’t feel comfortable doing business on a day where our nation’s capitol is occupied and under siege. Stay safe out there friends. Be kind."
12:35 P.M.
During the protest drive through downtown, Matt Shea posting another Facebook live claiming Facebook is surprising his content.
"Patriots are rising up all over the country," Shea said.
In the video, Shea is joined by his supporter Caleb Collier.
The two say the protest is about fighting for liberty because "any government that is elected by fraud is an illegitimate government."
12:25 P.M.
Dozens of people gathered in their cars for the Spokane 'Stop the Steal' rally that started at the Spokane Arena Wednesday afternoon, including former Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea.
In a live stream, Shea said, "Mike Pence sold out."
Protestors will be driving around downtown Spokane on Wednesday, followed by a march to city hall.
"Keep up the fight!" Shea wrote.
1:00pm
Spokesman-Review reporter Kip Hill has spoken to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for his response to the violence in Washington D.C.
He just texted back: "My God, what have we become."
1:40pm
Chairwoman of the Idaho Democratic Party Van Beechler has released a statement on the protests at the nation's capital:
"Because our Republican leaders in Washington have encouraged and refused to stand up to President Trump’s deliberate attack on the Constitution and the legitimacy of our elections, they are responsible for the unrest that is occurring. Congressman Russ Fulcher, Congressman Mike Simpson, Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo all share responsibility for today’s events, along with every Republican official who chose to prioritize political power over preserving our democracy.
We hope Idahoans will stay safe and remain peaceful during this time, and that state officials are prepared to keep our legislators safe as we approach the legislative session."
