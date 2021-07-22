A dozen bills focused on police reform will become laws on July 25th, and many law enforcement officials are concerned about how these new laws will effect their ability to police.
In Spokane, Police Chief Craig Meidl says he has a lot of concerns about how these laws will impact his officers' ability to effectively protect and serve the Spokane community.
"For me, the important thing for the community to understand is that we are going to be doing everything we can to keep them safe," Chief Meidl said. "We're just going to ask that they be patient and understand that we have to follow the law. There are just certain things we can't do anymore."
Chief Meidl says of particular concern is potential Domestic Violence situations. He says in the past officers have responded to calls to defuse a situation before a crime is committed. That's no longer the case. He says starting July 25th, officers can only respond to crimes that are either happening or have recently happened. "Arguing is not against the law," he says. "Using the example of a domestic violence call, which is one of the most common calls we get. We have to determine, has anyone been assaulted, has any property been damaged, do you fear that anyone will be assaulted or that there will be damage to property? If the answer is no to that, we won't be responding."
In that same vein, he says another common call his department gets is for people having a mental health crisis. "It is not illegal to have a mental health crisis. If the person has engaged in a crime or is about to engage in a crime, we will respond to those. But if someone is having a mental health crisis but they aren't threatening anybody or damaging anything, we probably will respond. But we will have to leave if there's still that mental health crisis but they have not broken the law."
The Chief says another law that worries him is House Bill 1310, which requires officers "take as much time as necessary" to avoid using force. He says on a base level, he agrees with legislators. He does not want his officers using force if it can be avoided. But the way the law is written, he says, makes the decision subjective and opens his officers to being second-guessed, and potentially disciplined for split-second decisions made under stressful circumstances. "What's the necessary time? Should officers try to de-escalate a situation for two days? Two weeks? If we use what we call less than lethal force-- that's bean bags for example-- after two hours, will someone say 'if you'd waited three hours you could have de-escalated the situation.'"
Chief Meidl says officers have already seen the effects of the so-called "Blake Decision", in which the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Spokane woman, who said that the drugs officers found on her during an arrest weren't hers and she didn't know they were there. The court ruled that the state's felony drug possession law was unconstitutional since it punished violators regardless of whether they knew they were in possession of controlled substances. Chief Meidl says when his officers find someone with drugs, even if they see them using the drugs, they can't arrest that person. He says the first two times officers contact someone with drugs they can only refer that person to an addiction resource. The third time officers can cite that person with a misdemeanor ticket, "which is less than a traffic ticket in most cases," the Chief adds. Chief Meidl says the impact on the community is that drug users, and drug dealers are using outside of businesses in downtown Spokane with impunity. He says he's seen businesses and customers choosing to leave downtown Spokane.
There is wide-ranging support for these bills as well. In a statement earlier this year, the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance praised measures as a "potential sea change." But the organization also cautioned that the next test will be in how the new laws are implemented. "These laws must now be enforced. That's up to police and prosecutors, judges and juries, administrators and adjudicators. And it's up to us," the statement said.
The Chief says whether you approve of the laws, or not, you should reach out to your local representative and explain your feelings.
In Grant County, Sheriff Tom Jones focused on House Bill 1310, which dictates "uses of force" in policing.
Jones explained the new bill saying "the current standard is called the “reasonable officer standard” and use of force was determined to be lawful if under the totality of the circumstances, it was objectively reasonable. Under the new law, a deputy sheriff in Washington can use force under only three affirmative circumstances: (1) when probable cause exists or to make an arrest; (2) to prevent escape (a legal term, not just someone running away); or (3) to protect against imminent threat of bodily injury to a person."
Jones also goes into how the new laws change the threshold of when police can use force to "probably cause" instead of the previous "reasonable suspicion". He provided an example of how these changes would look in a real-life scenario, saying "under the current law, if a man was to break into your shop, you confront him and he runs away, and you call 911 to provide a detailed description, it has always been considered reasonable that if a law enforcement officer arrived in the area and saw a suspect matching this description, we had the legal authority to stop him. If he ran, we were allowed to use reasonable force to chase him and detain him. This would be allowed under the current “reasonable suspicion” threshold. Effective July 25th, under HB 1310, we are no longer allowed to use force, even if he is running from the deputy, until probable cause is established."
Jones provided another example, this time relating to how police could respond to people experiencing a crisis. Previously police could detain someone suffering from a crisis and get them help at a medical facility. Under the new law, Jones says deputies can no longer detain a person simply for the purposes of involuntary treatment.
"Sadly, there may be times deputies will have to walk away from the situation. With this law, the legislature signaled its intent to have more behavioral health intervention as opposed to law enforcement response. I fully support our behavioral health partners, but I do not believe they are sufficiently staffed to respond, nor properly equipped to deal with people who have may have a propensity towards violence or actively acting out. It’s just not as safe without law enforcement protection" said Jones.
Another bill that will go into effect soon is House Bill 1054, which changes certain tactics deputies can use to de-escalate and make arrests. This includes police pursuits. "The new law virtually eliminates all police vehicle pursuits. Moving forward, deputies must have “probable cause” to believe a person in the fleeing vehicle has committed a specific violent crime. This is a very high standard and nearly impossible to meet" said Jones.
Below is a list of House Bills that were passed into law that directly affects law enforcement. Jones added that he strongly encourages citizens to familiarize themselves with the new bills and how they impact the way police respond to incidents.
- HB 1054 Peace Officer Tactics
- HB 1140 Juvenile Access to Attorneys
- HB 1223 Recordation of Custodial Interrogation
- HB 1267 Office of Independent Investigations
- HB 1310 Permissible Uses of Force
- HB 5051 State Oversight
- HB 5066 Duty to Intervene
- State v. Blake (Possession of controlled substance).
These new laws can be found at the following link: https://leg.wa.gov/
"I believe these laws will have negative and long-lasting consequences for the residents of our great county. As our office adjusts to the new ways of providing police services, know that our deputies will still be accountable to the citizens we serve. Please know that the men and women of this office are the best of the best. We will continue to respond to calls, but regrettably, in many cases, it will look different" said Sheriff Jones in closing.
Local government leaders are also responding to these new laws, with State Representative (Spokane) Marcus Ricelli said "It's clear that there are some fixes to be made to ensure that the interpretation in the intent is clear. In the meantime, I'm hoping clarifications by sponsors of the legislation will send a strong signal to law enforcement across our state about the intent these bills."