SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are warning you about a potential scam if you're trying to get a concealed weapon license in Washington.
SPD said when you go to Google and enter "Washington State Concealed Pistol License," there are links that will let you go through the process and even pay. However, licenses offered through the sites are not recognized by, or valid, in Washington.
The only websites you should be using are the county's or the city's.
