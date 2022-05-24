Tragedy struck at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman entered and began firing. So far, 14 children and one teacher have been confirmed deceased. Two officers were also shot and wounded but are expected to survive.  The total number of injured victims is still being determined.

The gunman has also been confirmed deceased, likely shot by responding officers, although this is still being investigated.  He traveled to the school from a community 85 miles away in San Antonio, where University Hospital reported a 66-year-old woman believed to be the gunman's grandmother was being treated and in critical condition.

In the wake of such a devastating and senseless act, local lawmakers are speaking out about the event.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers spoke to us in our newsroom as events continued to unfold. 

Sen. Patty Murray gave a statement as well, stating, "Children gunned down in their classrooms, lives cut short and families shattered. How many more lives have to be lost, and how much more heartbreak must we suffer, before my Republican colleagues wake up…?"

She followed up in a tweet, stating, "I am ready to work with any one of my Senate colleagues to take immediate action to protect our kids and end the gun violence crisis in our country."

Rep. Kim Schrier stated, "It is tragic that this has happened and that parents in this country have to wonder whether our children are safe at school."

Gov. Inslee tweeted, "We must strengthen laws around gun violence to save lives. The public and our children are paying the price of the gun lobby's cynical interests. ENOUGH."

