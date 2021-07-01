As much of the Inland Northwest is still seeing scorching temperatures, city and county officials are making the decision to temporarily postpone 4th of July firework shows in the name of lowering fire danger.
Thursday, The City of Spokane announced that their holiday fireworks shows at Ferris High School, Dwight Merkel, Avista Stadium, and Plante's Field would be postponed, scheduled for a later date when conditions allowed.
“Safety is always at the forefront," Garret Jones, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane said "and in consultation with our regional public safety officials, we’re looking forward to bringing the community a fireworks celebration when conditions are more favorable.”
Fireworks for personal use are banned in Spokane County.
So far, the Stevens County Sheriff has not announced if the County will enact a ban on fireworks due to hot, dry conditions.
In Grant County, commissioners discussed the possibility of banning fireworks for personal use but ultimately decided against it, urging the public to make safe choices and enjoy the holiday safely.
Across the border in Kootenai County, Sheriff Robert Norris said he "does not support banning fireworks for our citizens of our freedom-loving country."
Norris and other officials encouraged Kootenai County residents to go to professional fireworks display this weekend, to reduce the potential of fire danger.
Bonner County has made the decision to ban fireworks, except in Clark Fork and Spirit Lake.