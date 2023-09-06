SPOKANE, Wash. — Members from The Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education (S.A.F.E.) gathered in Riverfront Park Wednesday for a town hall meeting.
They spoke about their efforts to take action against fentanyl poisonings in eastern Washington.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA 5th District) and other local leaders were in attendance.
S.A.F.E. is under the umbrella of The Rayce Rudeen Foundation.
"Often people are judged when they hear that someone overdosed or passed because of fentanyl...so, it's really important for our community to get that information, talk to each other, learn that really, the only medicine or pill you should take is from your doctor and the local pharmacy," Marsha Malsam, the CEO of The Rayce Rudeen Foundation, said.
Malsam lost her nephew, Rayce Rudeen, to a fentanyl addiction.
S.A.F.E. also announced their Fall Festival taking place on October 7 at The Pavilion in Riverfront Park.
The event will include food trucks, community resources to combat the fentanyl crisis and will feature singer Maren Morris.