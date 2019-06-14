Local magnet fisherman steps up after push pins reportedly buried at downtown dog park

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new hot spot in downtown Spokane and it's not a club or a restaurant.
It's a dog park, and pet owners are loving it.
"I've lived downtown for 10 years and this is amazing," dog owner Lori Decicio said. "I've met so many new people that I would not have met."
Unfortunately, there have also been some issues since the park at Sprague and Riverside opened back in May. Sometimes people might not pick up after their dogs or toys may disappear but this week, something more serious has been happening.
A message appeared on the park's Facebook page warning everyone that someone had reported to the city that tacks or push pins had been buried in the park.
"Just the thought that anybody would sabotage a dog park is so unthinkable," Decicio said.
After hearing about the issue, Paul Swanson, who usually uses his powerful magnets to pull metal from the Spokane River, volunteered to come sweep the park.
"They asked me if I could come down and give them a hand and I was honored to," Swanson said.
Fortunately, all that was found were a few screws from the fencing and some metal wire.
"They can go home and know there's no metal in here," Swanson said.
Decicio said it restores her faith in humanity and she and her dog, Merlin, are extremely grateful.