SPOKANE, Wash. - February is American Heart Month, and a Spokane man who survived a serious heart attack is sharing his inspiring story.
Marty Hill worked with the Spokane Police Department for more than 30 years. His job as a major crimes detective kept him busy, and when he started experiencing shortness of breath and fatigue, he didn't think much of it.
His wife, Rhonda Hill, had a different take.
"I knew something was wrong," Rhonda said. "He was grey. He was irritable. [He] ust did not act right."
Rhonda convinced Marty to go to the doctor, but his EKG didn't show anything strange. He was told that his sweating and breathlessness were most likely caused by a panic attack.
"In retrospect, in talking to the doctors, I was having a heart attack then but wasn't diagnosed," Marty said.
A month later, another trip to the doctor revealed those small signs were leading up to an event that threatened to tear their world apart. One of Marty's arteries was 100 percent blocked, and two others were 80 or 90 percent blocked.
"What he had is called a widowmaker," Rhonda said. "It's not instant chest pains. His was very subtle."
Marty was immediately taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. He remembers the surprise of the news, but his main focus was on his family. He was especially worried for them when the medical team's first try at opening his blocked arteries didn't work.
"They were going to have to do a triple bypass. The stents wouldn't work," Marty said. "I just knew I wasn't going to survive. I just knew. It wasn't that I was scared, I just felt 'I'm done.'"
He wasn't done. He opened his eyes after surgery and began the long road to recovery. That was four years ago.
Marty said he wouldn't be here without the help and support of his family, his former SPD colleagues and his medical team. The couple encourages everyone to get checked, especially if they have a known family history of heart disease.
