A Monday arson spree in North Spokane that caused more than $100,000 in damage destroyed more than physical property. It also dealt a heavy blow to the spirits of a local couple.
Jennessa Vining said her husband Kody Vining worked hard to afford his dream truck. He saved the money, which was no easy task with two children and a mortgage, and poured a lot of time and effort into making it special.
On Monday morning, his dream truck got caught up in a nightmare.
"He woke me up and said 'the neighbor's truck's on fire,'" Jennessa Vining said. "He ran upstairs and as soon as he opened the front door he was like 'my truck's on fire' and he ran outside."
She took their children and pets to the garage behind the house in case the truck exploded. Her husband stayed out front to wait for first responders and watch the truck he always wanted go up in flames.
"It's a vehicle that he waited a long time to get and worked hard to get, and then in the blink of an eye it's gone. Like everything gone," Jennessa Vining said. "Our seats were like just the metal outside ring. There was nothing left. It was completely melted."
She said the couple's insurance should help pay off the loan on the truck, which they owned for just over a year before it was destroyed. However, she doesn't expect the insurance will help cover purchasing a new one.
Jennessa Vining said her husband has been through enough. This is the second time in his life that someone has torched his vehicle. She said it helps to know the suspected arsonist is behind bars, but she wants to do something more.
She wants to raise the money for her hard-working, family-loving husband to get a new dream truck.
"A lot of times you put everybody else in front of you and you never take time for yourself and self-care is really important, Jennessa Vining said. "Seeing how excited he was and how happy he was to get his first one and then the devastation... it would just totally lift his spirits."
A GoFundMe to cover the down-payment on a new truck for the family is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.