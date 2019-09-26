CHENEY, Wash. - Students at Cheney Middle School had quite the scare earlier this week. It was after a student allegedly wrote a threat to shoot up the school in a bathroom stall. School officials later identified the student who made the shooting threat and found it not credible.
But Joy Mizzoni, a mother of a student who attends Cheney Middle School, says earlier this week, her daughter couldn't go to class because she feared for her life.
"She's scared to get shot," Mizzoni told KHQ during an interview.
Mizzoni said in this day and age, all schools should have metal detectors at the entrance. She says this would, at the very least, show students and parents that the district is taking the threat of school shootings seriously.
"My personal stance is that I don't understand why this isn't standardized throughout Spokane and the nation," Mizzoni said.
KHQ reached out to the superintendent of Cheney Public Schools, Robert Roettger. He gave us the following statement when asked whether the district had ever considered or would consider metal detectors in the future.
"Not at this time. However, in order to ensure the safety and welfare of our students and staff, we will continue to evaluate and improve our security procedures and systems."
Washington State Representative democrat Marcus Riccelli says he doesn't see a bill passing to mandate metal detectors in schools.
"I don't necessarily see a bill passing to mandate metal detectors. But I certainly see increased for our school safety, and we have done that. And school districts can use some of those increased dollars in the way they best see that it ensures the safety and security of their students," Representative Riccelli told KHQ.
Mizzoni says lawmakers at both the state and federal level should take this seriously.
"It's definitely a federal problem and it needs to be a priority at this point."