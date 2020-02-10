SPOKANE, Wash. - A local musician's saxophone was stolen out of his car Sunday night near Wild Walls in Spokane.
Zach Scarmack had just gotten over stage fright and started playing at local karaoke bars until it was taken away from him. But, he said that even though he woke up upset that his prized possession was stolen, he also had lot of gratitude.
His friends posted on Facebook asking for the communities help finding his saxophone. After that, people started donating their time and money to help him be able to play again.
"To have that sense of love and appreciation from the community brings me to almost tears, " Scarmack said.
The Spokane Police Department's Comp Stat numbers said that the personal theft numbers in the downtown precinct are up more than 50 percent from the week prior. While, city wide theft is down six percent.
Scarmack said that his saxophone has a floral etching on and a Salt Lake City logo on it. He said that he would love all the help from the community in finding his saxophone. He said if you find it, to contact him on his Facebook page, HERE.
