The string of storms that caused tornados in Texas on Monday has moved east.

NBC affiliate WSDU was live on the air when a tornado touched ground in New Orleans. 

Right now, it's unclear if there have been any reported injuries. 

Local news catches touchdown of tornado in New Orleans

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!