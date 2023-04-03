SPOKANE, Wash. - April marks the start of Autism Awareness Month nationwide, and a local Spokane non-profit is putting their own spin on it.
The Isaac Foundation is calling it "Autism Acceptance Month."
14-year-old Victor Richardson goes to the Isaac Foundation, where he gets to hang out with other neurodivergent kids.
"It's basically a place where you can be free and not have to worry about people teasing you because you're different than others," Richardson said. "You can make a lot of friends here."
Holly Goodman is the founder of the Isaac Foundation–and a mom of neurodivergent kids herself.
"You see the magic that happens in this building," Goodman said.
Goodman said Autism Acceptance Month is about education and acknowledgement for those kids and families touched by autism.
"It's really creating opportunities to have conversations about the spectrum, how you can meet the need, how you can come alongside and be natural peer support, how you can do things even from a business perspective about being more open and accepting and supportive of people with autism," Goodman said.
Christi Cook and her kids just recently started going to the Isaac Foundation for events, like Monday's arts and crafts studio.
"I think celebrating the differences, not just accepting but really embracing and celebrating those things that make our kids different," Cook said. "Here is definitely a place where they can be free and be loved for who they are, and it's really fun for them."
Buildings in downtown Spokane will be lit up blue this week in support of the one in 36 children affected by autism–according to the Isaac Foundation–which Goodman hopes is one step closer to a more inclusive community.
"It lights my heart knowing that we're seen," Goodman said. "And through the work that we're doing it's not just the month that we're going to be seen, we're going to be seen every day, 365 days of the year."
The Isaac Foundation will be holding events for families all throughout the month, like a scavenger hunt where participants can go around to local businesses and complete activities at home for a chance to win prizes.
For a full list of the events, including a sensory-inclusive egg-hunt on Saturday April 8, visit the Isaac Foundation's website by clicking here.