SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday marked the start of Fire Prevention Week, a nationwide campaign to raise fire awareness and stress fire safety education.
In the event of a house fire, someone could have as little as two minutes to safely evacuate from the time a smoke alarm sounds.
The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) does educational outreach at schools around town to teach kids about fire safety at an early age.
But for the 12,000 or so kids in Spokane County with an individualized education program, they might miss out on those sessions or need extra one-on-one time to truly understand the importance of fire safety.
That's where the ISAAC Foundation–a local non-profit organization focused on autism outreach–comes in.
"Our young people are capable of a lot of things, we just need the opportunity to practice it often," said Holly Goodman, executive director of the ISAAC Foundation.
Goodman worked with her husband, Spokane Fire Department Lt. John Goodman, to create that opportunity: the ISAAC Foundation's Fire Safety Learning Center.
"What I saw was the population like my own son, Cooper, who has autism, wasn't getting any education," John Goodman said.
As a fire investigator, John Goodman sees the most common causes of house fires and used his hands-on experience to create situations for neurodivergent kids to learn about fire safety in a safe environment.
"We have things like cigarette lighters set out, things too close to the fireplace," John Goodman said. "We talk about smoke alarms, what smoke does and why we put smoke alarms up there."
Other things around the room include groceries left on the stove and electronic devices being improperly charged.
John Goodman also has firefighting gear that he demonstrates to children going through the program, to show what firefighters look like while responding to fires and help participants feel more comfortable around first responders.
Holly Goodman said those with a disability are more likely to be injured in a house fire, which is why their Fire Safety Learning Center takes a more individualized approach to fire safety education.
SFD Community Risk Reduction Manager Jamie McIntyre said one of the biggest goals of the program is helping kids get familiar with the sound that smoke alarms make.
"They can create that muscle memory at a speed that feels comfortable for them," McIntyre said.
"Them just being able to tolerate smoke alarm tones is really important, because then we know they're going to execute on skills to get them away from a fire," said Holly Goodman.
Away from a fire, and to their family's evacuation meeting place–a crucial part of a fire home escape plan.
"Our kids aren't going to learn it the first time, they may not learn it the second time," Holly Goodman said. "It may take 17 or 27 times through our learning center where we're mastering those skills."
Hundreds of kids have learned about fire safety through the ISAAC Foundation, making a tangible impact in the lives of families across Spokane County.
"It's really gratifying," said John Goodman. "It really fills my cup, because even Cooper, who's considered non-verbal, he hears a smoke alarm and he knows what that means."
"When you get parents contacting you saying a smoke alarm went off and [their child] immediately executed on the skills they'd need in order to execute an escape, that makes it completely worth it," Holly Goodman said.
If you think this type of education might benefit your family, click here to visit the ISAAC Foundation's website for more information.