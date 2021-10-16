Becky Van Keulen is the Co-Founder and Board President of Cancer Can't--a charity started by her husband Jonathan after his bone cancer diagnosis in 2014.
"He needed a purpose for it, so he started Cancer Can't with the mission of helping other people that have come after him with their day to day circumstances," Becky said. "And now looking back I kind of laugh. If he only knew what he was signing me up for."
They saw a need in the community, and stepped up to fill it.
"For every 113 people diagnosed with cancer, one is a child, yet 80% of nonprofit funds that are raised go to childhood cancer," said Becky.
Cancer Can't provides all kinds of services for adult oncology patients and their families: transportation to treatments, grant programs, sponsoring families for Christmas. You name it? They probably do it.
"Every single one of us has a cancer story, and I think that's what Cancer Can't is and who we stand for."
The organization's mission is more important than ever because of the pandemic.
"Screenings are down," said Becky. "When the pandemic hit people stopped going in for their colonoscopies and mammograms and things like that. And if they haven't been rescheduled, people should do that. The fear is that instead of catching cancer at Stage I, we could be catching cancer at Stage IV. That's the difference between life and death in some cases."
Heidi Rudy's husband was close friends with Jonathan, and quickly got involved volunteering with Cancer Can't after its creation.
2020 wasn't Heidi's favorite year, but she's able to look back with a laugh.
"For many reasons," said Rudy. "The pandemic, I turned 60, and found out I had breast cancer."
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020 after a regular mammogram, and finished treatments this July.
"It's not a club you ever want to be in," Rudy said. "It's crappy, but as far as paying it forward I just can't wait to help other people, encourage other women to get their mammograms and talk to people if they ever need anyone to talk with since I've been through it."
Jonathan Van Keulen sadly lost his battle with cancer in 2016, but that didn't stop Becky and Cancer Can't.
"I think that's why I keep going, and why I do this," Becky said. "Because I know we're making a difference with other families going through cancer."