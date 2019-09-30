SPOKANE, Wash. - If you or someone you know needs help leaving an unhealthy relationship, there is help and there is hope.
Leaving an abusive relationship is often the most dangerous time for someone.
But the first step to safety is know how to leave.
A good start to leaving is talking with someone you trust, or calling one of two domestic violence hotlines.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1−800−799−7233 or text it at 1−800−787−3224.
Locally in Spokane, the YWCA also operates a 24 hotline that can be reached at (509) 326-2255.
YWCA also offers free and confidential counseling services. The number to their office is (509) 789-9297.
For emergencies, or when it comes time to leave, the YWCA also operates several shelters that houses survivors. The location of those are confidential, but if you need help now, the YWCA will get you to safety.
If you know someone in a dangerous situation, you can help them too.
It's important to remind the person that no one deserves to be abused and it's not their fault.
Help your friend or family member make a safety plan, as well as how they can escape.
If you aren't sure but suspect someone you know is being abused, the only way to know for sure if someone is being abused is to ask.
Leaving the situation can be hard and dangerous, but it is not impossible as long as there is hope and support from the community.
