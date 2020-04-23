A local organization is offering to help crime victims prepare for Washington state's future inmate releases.
Lutheran Community Services Northwest offers a variety of different resources to the region, including crime victim advocacy. Victim advocacy supervisor and advocate Jenn Davis Nielsen said staff are worried about how Washington's releases could impact victims and their families.
"We realize that some of these folks being released are maybe non-violent offenders but some of them could be and there's just a lot of unknowns," Nielsen said. "We're concerned that there's more trauma created for these folks in a very difficult, very isolating time."
She wants people struggling with the upcoming releases to know LCS Northwest is ready to help. A simple phone call or text message can help find answers to a survivor's questions, such as what agency can clarify if or when an inmate will be released.
"With their permission we can connect over to DOC or the prosecutor's office or law enforcement to get additional information about the offender and how we can try to implement some safety," Nielsen said. "Normally we have more time, right now we just don't have a lot of time."
Nielsen said the organization also helps people create safety plans by asking a series of questions to determine their needs. Those questions span a range of topics, including if a protection order is needed, what a caller's support system looks like and whether or not they need shelter.
Above all, Nielsen said LCS Northwest wants to help people who are scared make an informed decision about how to handle their individual situation.
"Just being validated and heard and believed can make a difference for people, but then they also want some they want some action steps which our criminal justice or civil justice partners can assist with."
Crime victims seeking help from LCS Northwest are encouraged to call 509-624-7273. More information about services is available on the organization's website.
