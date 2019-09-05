A Spokane organization says the area has a problem when it comes to dental health, and they are working to help more people get the care they need.
Smile Spokane is a partnership of people and organizations dedicated to helping Spokane become healthier. Members have specialties ranging from oral health to social services.
Their experts say approximately 60 percent of third grade students in Spokane have some kind of tooth decay, and more than 30 percent of adults struggle with similar issues. Smile Spokane says there are multiple reasons for that, including the fact Spokane does not have fluoridated water.
Smile Spokane’s co-chair and Providence Healthcare strategy and business consultant Siobhan Whitney says they have several goals when it comes to fighting against tooth decay.
“Working with getting sealants for students, kids in schools, another is at the other spectrum with aging and long term care, who are dedicated to getting access for the seniors, Whitney said. “Everybody deserves to have access to oral healthcare and the goal of this group is to do that.”
Smile Spokane says its members are also working to help people who are mentally ill or struggling with diabetes get dental check-ups. The organization recently received a $200,000 grant from the Acora Foundation to help with its mission.
More information about Smile Spokane is available here.