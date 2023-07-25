SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.-- With numerous policies and candidates in the Aug. 1 primary election, local organizations say there are a few that are the most important.
The League of Women Voters in Spokane told Non-Stop Local that housing, the school board elections and climate change are the most important issues on the ballot.
However, one of their biggest concerns in this primary election is voter turnout.
"Our democracy is... under various kinds of threats... in part because voters just don't come out and engage in the process," Elaine Harger, the chair of the Voter Services Committee for the League of Women Voters in Spokane, said.
Meanwhile, The Spokane Home Builders Association (SHBA) said housing and homelessness are their biggest concern.
"We have a housing crisis right now... And so, we're trying to find candidates and have endorsed candidates that... we believe are going to have the most impact on keeping the cost of housing at the lowest cost possible... to make it affordable for the citizens of Spokane," Joel White, the Executive Officer for SHBA, said.
SHBA has been in the community for 75 years, and has played an active role in local politics by providing funds to support local candidates.
In-person registration for the election is available until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 (Election Day) at the Spokane County Elections Office.
"Get out there and vote! Find out what candidates represent your view points, and go vote for them!", Harger said.