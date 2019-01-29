Local orthodontist wants to buy Girl Scout cookies from local troops to give to first responders

SPOKANE, WA – Calling all Girl Scout Troops! Bret Johnson Orthodontics wants to help your troop by giving out dough in exchange for cookies.

The orthodontic office launched their “It’s Cookie Time” program this January, which helps Girl Scout troops in the local area reach their cookie sale goals for the year.

They say they will buy two cases of cookies from each troop that visits his office in uniform for a group photo.

The cookies will be donated to local first responders in Spokane to thank them for their service.

“We had so much fun hosting the inaugural ‘It’s Cookie Time’ program last year and were thrilled to support both our local Girl Scouts and first responders,” said Dr. Bret Johnson. “We are proud to support Girl Scouts’ mission of transforming young girls into leaders and to, in turn, donate cookies to members of our community who are on the front lines every day.”

This is the second year that they will launch the “It’s Cookie Time” program.

Last year, they purchased 480 boxes of Girl Scout cookies providing local troops with $2,880 in cookie sales and donating all boxes to first responders.

They encourage all troops in the Spokane area to contact the office at 509.466.2666 to schedule your troop visit.