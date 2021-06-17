SPOKANE- Local community organizations are teaming up to bring multiple drive-in fireworks shows to Spokane on the 4th of July.
The Spokane Indians, Spokane Parks and Recreation, Spokane Rapids, and Spokane Public Schools are banding together along with numerous underwriters to produce the shows.
Shows will happen at 10:00pm on July 4 at four different locations spread throughout Spokane and the Valley; Dwight Merkel Sports Complex (North), Ferris High School (South), Avista Stadium (Central), and Plante's Ferry Sports Complex (Valley).
“We understand it’s a time of transition, and we’re happy to provide these four options for people to enjoy the fireworks from their vehicles or spread out on the grass,” Director of Parks & Recreation Garret Jones said, “Community celebrations like this are such a special part of living in Spokane, and it’s important to us to keep these traditions alive.”
The shows will all start at 10:00pm, with parking lots at the venues opening at 8:30pm. The partnership says that parking will be limited, and that they anticipate spaces filling up quickly. They ask that if you plan on attending, have a backup plan for parking.
“I’m proud of all the groups coming together for another year of community fireworks” Otto Klein, senior vice president of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club added, “In a time when we need more collaboration than ever, fireworks are the perfect gift for everyone to enjoy and celebrate together.”
Guests can either remain in their vehicles or spread out on the grass. Each parking lot will be open 90 minutes prior to the event, and will be staffed with between six and 15 security personnel as well as two police officers to direct traffic. The event will follow current masking guidelines, the partnership says. Portable restrooms will also be available for guests.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity to the Spokane community and hope that it will be a great start to a wonderful summer,” said Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent, Spokane Public Schools.
The group of underwriters helping put on the shows are: Great Clips, Gus Johnson Ford, MultiCare, No-Li, Numerica Credit Union, STCU, and Wake-up Call Coffee. Media Partners: The Spokesman Review and 93.7 The Mountain. 93.7 will also be playing patriotic music during the shows.