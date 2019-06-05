SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County United Way has announced that it will make a $2.5 million commitment to fund 37 local community programs.
Here is the full list of recipients:
- American Indian Community Center
- American Red Cross
- The Arc of Spokane
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Spokane County
- Camp Fire Inland Northwest
- Children's Home Society of Washington
- Communities in Schools of Spokane County
- Community-Minded Enterprises
- Daybreak Youth Servies
- Frontier Behavioral Health
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho
- Gonzaga University Center for Community Engagement
- Hillyard Youth Collaborative
- Hospice of Spokane
- INW Associated General Contractors
- Joya Child & Family Development
- Lutheran Community Services Northwest
- Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center
- Next Generation Zone
- Odyssey Youth Movement
- Refugee Connections Spokane
- Salish School of Spokane
- The Salvation Army
- Second Harvest
- SNAP Financial Access
- Spokane County Domestic Violence Court
- Spokane Eastside Reunion Association
- Spokane Housing Authority
- Spokane Immigrant Rights Coalition
- Spokane Public Schools
- Spokane Resource Center
- Spokane Workforce Council
- Transitions
- Treehouse
- YMCA of the Inland Northwest
- YWCA Spokane
Spokane County United Way acts as a steward for donor funds received from foundations, companies and individual donors.
The 37 programs receiving funding, "will partner with Spokane County United Way to provide safe homes free of child abuse, neglect and domestic violence, increase academic success for youth and young adults and create pathways to family-wage jobs and economic success," according to a release from the organization.
Spokane County United Way will also be holding a community investment celebration June 19 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Looff Carrousel.