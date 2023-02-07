SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock.
“Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
The restaurant, located on the 1900 block of Northwest Boulevard in Spokane, had the cash registers taken out and stolen along with visible damage to the back door, however, most of the establishment was left untouched.
“Once we cleaned everything up and got a look at everything here, it wasn’t as bad as it first seemed,” said Martha Domitrovich, owner of The Supper Club.
The store, which also hosts Roam Coffee House and Domestikated Biscuits, was closed on Tuesday as they cleaned up the rubble and made repairs.
Domitrovich called the police and filed a crime check report, but so far there is no official word of a suspect.
While the break-in was frustrating, Domitrovich is keeping an optimistic tone.
“For every person who walks through who maybe doesn't have the best of intentions,” she said, “there's 30 that walk through who have best, best intentions and hugs and love for you."
The Supper Club plans on reopening Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.