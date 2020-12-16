They call themselves a five-star dive bar.
Charlie P's is famous for their mozzarella sticks and -- not for the faint of heart -- a sandwich called the "Big Nasty".
It's more than just the food though that turns their first-time customers into regulars.
"We know people by name, dozens of people. We see them coming in the parking lot, we're already making their drink for them. We know who they are. We know their stories. We know their wins. We know their losses. They are like family to us," Charlie P's owner, Christian Kriegel, said.
The customers are so invested that when the previous owner decided to retire last year, then-customer Kriegel decided to take over. He had never run a restaurant before and he said it took him a couple months to work out all the kinks.
"Things were finally turning around, and we're going the right direction. Then, March 17th, everything went to hell," he said.
The first shutdown took a toll on his business, but he understood the decision.
The time around, things feel different.
"We're just bailing water out of a sinking ship, and the thing is, the ship can run, the ship can run, but the problem is we're not being allowed to run," Kriegel said, adding that he understands this is an impossible decision for local leaders. He doesn't want people to get sick and spread the virus, but his business can't sustain this for much longer.
There is grant money available, but he said it's not a good enough solution for his particular situation. He said the system is so overloaded with applicants that getting the money takes too long. Then, even if he does get it, he said there are so many restrictions with how to use that money that it doesn't solve many of his problems in the first place.
Ultimately, he just wants to open.
He wants to be able to pay his employees what they used to make.
"Payday is tomorrow," Kriegel said Tuesday. "It's not going to be enough for them. I know there's no two ways around it. I can't sugarcoat it. They're going to have to choose what bills to pay and what bills to not pay. Christmas is smoked."
He believes there's no end in sight. He thinks the restrictions will keep getting extended. He's holding on as long as he can, and he knows he's not the only one.
"The hospitality industry is getting obliterated. We've lost a well over 100 [restaurants] in Spokane," Kriegel said.
He's right. According the Washington Hospitality Association, more than 120 restaurants in Spokane County closed between March and September. They predict up to 45% of restaurants across the state will close due to the pandemic.
Charlie P's does have a small space for outdoor dining, but Kriegel said it doesn't make sense for his business to invest in tents and heating. After California closed their outdoor dining, he's worried that he'll spend money to make outdoor dining more comfortable, and then just be forced to close that space too.
If you want to support a local restaurant right now, you can get takeout, dine outdoors (wherever possible) and buy gift cards. If you don't have a dime to spare right now, you can support local restaurants on social media by recommending them and leaving positive reviews.
Ultimately though, for local restaurants to survive, Kriegel said they need to open for indoor seating.
