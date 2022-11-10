SPOKANE, Wash. - If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead and they will send them straight to your front door.
The meals range from $100 to $200 and can feed a family of four to five.
Here is a list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals:
- Beacon Hill
- Clinkerdaggers
- Eat Good Group
- Shawn O'Donnells
- Outlaw BBQ
- Inland Pacific Kitchen
- SmokeRidge BBQ
For more information on what each restaurant is offering and when to place your order, click on the name of the restaurant to be directed to their website.