SPOKANE, Wash. - As KHQ first reported Thursday afternoon, Spokane Public Schools laid off fewer people than first anticipated.
From an original estimate of about 325 positions, the district told KHQ it would actually be about 244 positions cut. The district says that could change again before the budget is finalized in August.
The district told KHQ is an interview that the change in number was due to a number of circumstances including more money from legislative action, retirements, resignations and other factors.
KHQ called around to other districts to ask if they anticipate their numbers changing as well. Here is what we found:
Freeman SD: Attempting to fill a $400,000+ budget deficit. Superintendent is cout of town for a week.
Central Valley: Additional funding is allowing for fewer layoffs than anticipated, but exact numbers are not known at this time.
Deer Park: District was prepared for this and are able to absorb most of the blow. No significant changes are expected.
East Valley: School is receiving less money than previous years, but layoffs are not anticipated due to a buildup of reserved funds. Some positions that were going to be cut may be reinstated due to additional funding granted by legislation.
Mead: Has not returned our call.