SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reached out to our local school districts for a response on Gov. Inslee's announcement that masks will no longer be required by the state in schools and most indoor environments by March 21. Here's what they said.
Spokane Public Schools:
Dear SPS staff and families,
Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to navigate the many challenges and changes that have occurred throughout the pandemic. Today, Feb. 17, Governor Jay Inslee announced that the K-12 mask mandate will be lifted March 21 for anyone entering a school building. In addition, the vaccine requirement for large events will expire March 1.
As in the past, we ask that all students and staff follow health and safety protocols. SPS will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials and will provide updates to staff and families whenever changes are made. If you have any questions, please reach out to us at spokaneschools.org/LetsTalk.
Mead School District:
Like our community, we heard Governor Inslee’s announcement this afternoon regarding the mask mandate coming to an end on March 21, 2022. The announcement gives our students, parents and staff a timeline for the change to a mask-optional choice. We understand that this change in how our schools are operating will be met with differing opinions and responses, and we will work with our students and staff to ensure a smooth transition. Overall, the pandemic has taken a toll on our students, and returning to more normalcy will make a positive difference in their social and emotional well-being.
Central Valley School District:
Although the Governor’s announcement to lift the mask mandate in schools on March 21, 2022 may be too soon for some and too late for others, we are glad we have an end in sight for the mask mandate.
We will continue to work with Spokane Regional Health District on safety precautions and mitigations for our schools.
We are proud of our staff, students, and families for working together tirelessly to keep our schools open for student learning.