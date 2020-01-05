Winter sports enthusiasts who've been frustrated by the lackluster snow on the slopes lately are in for some good news.
Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park staff say the good snow is finally here, but the season has been tricky overall. Snowboard instructor Austin Storch said they were getting pretty desperate for the good powder, and resorted to some creative ways to will the snow to fall.
"Every few weeks I've received emails of... asking people to do snow dances," Storch said. "Like 'team we really need to come together for all of these different dances' and everything, so we've been really needing the snow."
General manager Brad McQuarrie said the ski resort opened a week off schedule, and that's not the latest opening he's seen by a long shot. He believes the main reason for subpar snow is this winter's weather pattern.
"We'd get a bunch of snow and it would be cool, and then it would warm up and then it would cool down again," McQuarrie said. "We had that pattern up and down kind of like a roller coaster until yesterday, really. Then last night it chilled down and it's been perfect today."
McQuarrie said the resort is hoping for a foot of snow come Monday morning, and the weather looks promising throughout the next week.
