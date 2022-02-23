SPOKANE, Wash. - Angela Boncz is the President and CEO of Specialized Pet Solutions.
"It's just something that's so unique," Boncz said. "I never thought I'd ever do it in 100 years, but here I am. It's pretty awesome."
The name of Boncz's company is pretty spot on, considering she says she's the only one in the Northwest who does what she does.
"We do anything from dogs, to pigs, to sheep, horses, goats, cows."
No, Boncz doesn't have a farm–she builds prosthetics for animals.
She got her start in the human orthopedic and prosthetic world, and after graduating from Spokane Falls Community College, she moved to Virginia for work.
But when she adopted her three-legged miniature pony, Prince, in 2006?
"I took him in and I just knew this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to start helping animals," said Boncz. "I've been in the human world for 20 years, and that's what's so great. I've taken all of that training and materials that I've learned through human orthopedics and prosthetics, and basically just transferred it over to animals."
Boncz's boyfriend, Dave, quit his job to support her dream full time, and the couple moved back to her home in Eastern Washington a couple years ago.
"I love being able to think about how I can make something creative out of everyday random stuff," Boncz said.
One of the animals benefiting from Boncz's work is an 11-month-old pup named Otis, who was born with a deformed leg.
"He watches our other dogs run, and he just sits there and looks at them, then looks at me like he's saying 'I wish.,'" said Otis' owner Gloria Maulding from Colville. "It's exciting to see that someone might be able to help him move better. It's exciting."
"It makes everybody happy, not just the owners, but anyone that sees someone walking their dog down the road with some kind of bionic device on, you know?" Boncz said. "I think it makes people realize there's new technology out there, and new ways of doing things, rather than maybe doing surgery or putting the animal down."
"I never would've imagined it. I wouldn't believe that I'm in this position to help so many animals and be doing what I love," Boncz said with a smile.
For more information on Specialized Pet Solutions, visit their website by clicking here.