SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Missy Robertson, who was stabbed more than 60 times by her estranged husband on April 23, says she never received money from a pair of online fundraisers.
According to Robertson, a former classmate from Rogers High School started raising money for her on Facebook and Meal Train.
Before long, family, friends and strangers of Robertson donated more than $2,200 between the two web sites.
Robertson says she expected to receive the funds in early May, but that that never happened.
According to a series of text messages between Robertson and someone she says is her former classmate, the funds were supposed to be sent to Robertson's home address via three money orders. But Robertson says she never got them.
Days later, Robertson says her former classmate texted her to let her know the money orders had been cashed at the Safeway on Evergreen and Sprague in Spokane Valley.
But Robertson says she never cashed it.
KHQ Local News reached out to Robertson's old classmate but have not heard back at this time.
Robertson does not think she will receive the money at this point. She tried to file a police report but says she was told she couldn't because the money was never in her possession.
This is an ongoing investigative report and we will update it as details become available.