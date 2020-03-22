Store owners, hair stylists and tattoo artists are trying to find other ways to make ends meet following Governor Inslee's proclamation on non-essential businesses.
Several tattoo shops around Spokane told KHQ that artists and their families are facing uncertain futures, but they are dedicated to following all rules and flattening the curve. Undeadink Studios co-owner Kaylee Willmann said the community is stepping up to help them.
"They've been asking if they can buy art or gift cards," Willmann said. "I've seen places that have forwarded money for appointments. I mean I think everybody's really trying to rally together right now."
Willmann said leaving positive reviews, following artists on social media, reaching out to check on them and sharing their work and information are ways to help them stay afloat during this difficult time. She said those suggestions apply to local businesses that aren't tattoo shops, as well.
