A group of Spokane high school students is working on projects to help provide support for people and teens struggling with opioid addiction.
Through an internship with Washington State University (WSU), the students are utilizing their skillsets to fight back against the opioid epidemic.
The students began meeting in early January, under the supervision of WSU Health Living Educator Jennifer Fees. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had to meet via zoom until the summer where they are now putting their projects in motion.
The students broke into three groups tackling various issues with the opioid epidemic.
Fundraising for the community: This group works in partnership with Volunteers of America, raising money to support the homeless population (18-24-year-olds) through a treatment method called replacement fixation. This is where people experiencing addiction to opioids can work to distract their minds by focusing on something more beneficial to their minds and bodies. The group is comprised of three members-- Alayna, Kip, and Timara-- who each focus on a different aspect of the work. Alayna helped create a GoFundMe page for the fundraiser while Timara says she focused on the research elements for the replacement fixation. The team decided to use the money to build a workbench in a permanent location to allow these young adults to work on their bikes, skateboards, or scooters.
Educational Interactive Program for Middle School Health Classes: The second group worked to build a middle school curriculum focused on educating students on the dangerous effects of opioids. Specifically, its negative impacts on the brain. The curriculum comes in the form of a project, which they hope will become a yearly part of the curriculum for members of the National Honors Society. This project was completed by Kaylee, Samantha and Abby
Traveling Medicine Cabinet: The most interactive portion of this project was the pop-up display, which was showcased at the Wonder Market on Saturday. The display was created by Taegan, Jules and Katelynn. The display has various visuals promoting safe storage of medicines, how to dispose of them properly, and different facts and information on the drugs themselves. One of the unique parts of the display is the empty pill bottle. Each bottle has a unique fact about opioid use, misuse, and prevention.
For more information about opioid addiction as well as how to find treatment, click here. To support the GoFundMe fundraiser for this project, click here.