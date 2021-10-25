SPOKANE, Wash. - A local transport company has been tasked with safely delivering the Capitol Christmas Tree from California all the way to Washington, D.C. for the tree-lighting ceremony in early December.
System Transport, a flatbed carrier based out of Cheney, will use its new, state-of-the-art Kenworth T680 to transport the 84-foot tall White Fir nicknamed “Sugar Bear” from its home in Six Rivers National Forest in California across 3,300 miles to the White House. Once there, it will carefully be placed on the West Lawn, and a tree-lighting ceremony will occur on December 1st, hosted by the Architect of the Capitol and Speaker of the House.
The People's Tree is selected each year from a different state, with decorations provided by residents of the state. This year, Californians will deliver 15,000 handmade ornaments, along with smaller companion trees to decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol Building. This tradition of over 50 years presents a truly unique way to showcase the quirks and values of each of the country's states and the beauty their national parks have to offer.
Sugar Bear was harvested from Six Rivers National Forest on October 24th, and a livestream viewing party was hosted to witness the monumental event. The fir was crosscut and safely loaded onto the large trailer and safely made its way down the mountain to begin its trek across the country. “Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree” is this year’s tour theme. A special decal was designed for the truck's wrap showing the tree decorated with lights over a background of the Washington, D.C. at sunset.
Progress of the journey can be tracked online. Community celebrations are scheduled from October 29th through November 16th throughout California and across the States as its makes stops en route to the Capitol.
System Transport employees Bill Brunk, Jeremy Bellinger, Mike English, Terry Jefferson, Robert Lee and John Schnell were selected to drive the truck transporting the People's Tree. The driver team will receive support from Lonnie Epley, Joel Eggert and Sean Magee.
System Transport began in 1972 when founder Jim Williams started hauling freight with a single truck and trailer. Today, the company has terminals all across the country and hauls freight from coast to coast, across the U.S. and Canada.
More information about the tree and ceremony can be found on the official website.