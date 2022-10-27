Local Trunk-Or-Treats for families this Halloweekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Halloween is right around the corner and as families get ready for Halloweekend there are a lot of family friendly events that offer more treats than tricks.

Friday, Oct. 28

Trentwood Elementary 

14701 E Wellesley Ave, Spokane Valley

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Families are encouraged to wear costumes!

American Indian Community Center

1025 W. Indiana Ave. in Spokane

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wear costumes!

Saturday, Oct. 29

Spokane BoneShakers Car Club

Adult Education Center at 2310 N Monroe St. Spokane

5 to 9 p.m.

People are encouraged to decorate cars and pass out candy. Trophies will be given for the best decorated cars.

Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene

15515 E 20th Ave, Spokane Valley

5 to 6:30 p.m.

Games, bouncy house and activities in the gym

Sunday, Oct. 30

Common Sense Auto Sales

1427 N Division St, Spokane

5 to 8 p.m.

20 trunks, dance floor, photo booth, and prizes

Monday, Oct. 31

Natural 20 Brewing Co.

13216 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

5 to 8 p.m.

Ticket purchase includes a cider for kids or a beer for adults. Also a treat bag.

