Local Trunk-Or-Treats for families this Halloweekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Halloween is right around the corner and as families get ready for Halloweekend there are a lot of family friendly events that offer more treats than tricks.
Friday, Oct. 28
14701 E Wellesley Ave, Spokane Valley
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Families are encouraged to wear costumes!
American Indian Community Center
1025 W. Indiana Ave. in Spokane
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Wear costumes!
Saturday, Oct. 29
Adult Education Center at 2310 N Monroe St. Spokane
5 to 9 p.m.
People are encouraged to decorate cars and pass out candy. Trophies will be given for the best decorated cars.
Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene
15515 E 20th Ave, Spokane Valley
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Games, bouncy house and activities in the gym
Sunday, Oct. 30
1427 N Division St, Spokane
5 to 8 p.m.
20 trunks, dance floor, photo booth, and prizes
Monday, Oct. 31
13216 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
5 to 8 p.m.
Ticket purchase includes a cider for kids or a beer for adults. Also a treat bag.