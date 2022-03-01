SPOKANE, Wash. - On the corner of Monroe and College stands a quaint, homey coffee shop. Igor York and his wife have owned and operated this north Spokane staple, Cedar Coffee, since 2017.
The couple moved to Spokane from Ukraine in September of 2015 and new they wanted to open the shop as soon as they settled in. York said they moved here to get away from the oppressive Russian politics.
But now as Russia invades Ukraine, York is watching with horror. His heart is still in Ukraine, alongside so many of his friends and family.
"It's really hard, no one believes it has happened, but it has happened," he shares.
York says he is in constant communication with his loved ones in Ukraine. "I call them all the time, many times per day. All my friends and family are safe right now. What will be tomorrow, we don't know."
To do his part to help out his homeland, York is hosting an auction on Saturday, March 5. They'll be selling coffee, and all proceeds are going to Ukraine.
He says he wants to help in any way he can, and he has appreciated the support he has already received from the community.
The auction will be going on from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Cedar Coffee, located on 701 N. Monroe St.