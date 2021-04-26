SPOKANE, Wash. - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is asking for help in identifying potential minor victims of inappropriate sexual contact.
Sergio Donizetti Luciano is a fugitive from Brazil with a prior conviction for rape of a minor. He volunteered at multiple local volleyball clubs from 2017 to 2021, including the Extreme Volleyball Club in Liberty Lake.
Luciano is currently in federal custody.
HSI said there may or may not be any victims in the U.S., but they are investigating the possibility.
If you have any information related to Luciano, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling the HSI Tipline at 866-DHS-2423, or by filling out an HSI Tip Form.