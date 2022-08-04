Local wildlife photographer captures early moments of Williams Lake Fire

CHENEY, Wash. - Kathy Meader, a local wildlife and nature photographer, understands what it's like to lose everything in a fire: That's why when she saw a large plume of smoke on her way home from shopping, she subbed her groceries for a camera and headed to what would later be known as the Williams Lake Fire.
"When I got home, I tossed meat in fridge, grabbed my camera, and we left towards the fire," Meader told KHQ.
Meader has lost two homes, one in the mid-80s and the other in the late 90s, to fires and knows "how it feels to loose all you own."
As a wildlife photographer, she takes pictures of everything from dragonflies to moose. When flames began to get bigger, all she could think about was wildlife, families and homes.
"The cows were going to die. It was surreal," Meader said. "There was a nest. Two fledglings were in it, Ospreys. No way for them to escape, mama kept calling."
The impact of this fire, Meader said, will go much beyond the flames she saw.
"Most love wildlife and many have homes in rural areas to take advantage of the beauty," Meader said. "The land is as much a part of their homes as it is for wildlife. It’s not one or the other."