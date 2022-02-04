SPOKANE, Wash. - Brandee Stebbins-Brown is a mother of four kids, ranging in age from 10 years to 5 months old. She's also a tattoo enthusiast, with quite the collection herself.
Stebbins-Brown was born and raised in Spokane, she says. Growing up, she didn’t have much, and right now as a mother of four, she just wants to give her kids the fulfilling childhood she didn’t get.
“I want to give my kids a better home. I want a yard where I am not worried about them playing outside,” Stebbins-Brown said.
Stebbins-Brown lives in a small 720 sq. ft. home in West Central, but hopes to move somewhere a bit safer for her kids to grow up. The problem is, she doesn’t have the money.
“We have these splotches on the wall, and I can't even paint the house right now because I don't have the money to do that,” Stebbins-Brown said.
Then one day last month, Stebbins-Brown found an opportunity: a contest to be on the cover of Inked Magazine, and a cash prize of $25,000.
She jumped at the opportunity and has found herself in the top 15 finalists. Now she waits as votes pile in to determine the top 10 finalists. If she cracks the top 10 next Thursday she will move on to the final rounds.
If you want to help her get there or just follow her along the way, vote here!