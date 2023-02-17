AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Mabel Dunbar loves helping people find the food, clothes and shelter they need through her 'Women's Healing & Empowerment Network,' or WISH, because she knows firsthand what it's like to struggle.
"Many years ago, when we relocated from Bermuda, we were struggling financially, so I reached out to the food bank in the area and also to thrift stores to get clothing and food for my (three) kids," Dunbar said. "I did not like the way I was made to feel, as if I was less than. I said to myself...I will try to help people maintain the dignity."
Now, she uses her past struggles as motivation to make more families feel like they have a welcoming, comfortable place they can find what necessities they're looking for. Through Cleone's Closet Food Pantry, Mabel helps feed thousands of people in her community.
"I feel that when people are in need, they should be able to get the help that they need without being made to feel that they're less than others," Mabel said.
Her network also includes a shelter for victims of domestic violence, and other women in need of a safe place to live and heal. Mabel says she's had up to 15 women and children living in her Inland Northwest shelter, and there's always a waitlist. She says it breaks her heart to turn women away, but the reality is that she can't shelter all of the many women seeking refuge.
NonStop Local took a tour of Mabel's shelter with Airway Heights Police Chief Brad Richmond and Airway Heights City Manager Albert Tripp. They were eager to support Mabel's efforts to raise awareness and support for people affected by domestic violence in our community.
"We can't just arrest our way out of the problem," Richmond said. "We need to provide treatment and work through these things and then provide areas that the victims can come to and feel safe."
Tripp said he saw the COVID-19 Pandemic also play a role in increasing local cases of domestic violence.
"Regrettably, during the middle of COVID it seemed to be a catalyst for a lot of domestic abuse involving spouses and children," Tripp said. "A lot of families were together and there was no place to evade that abuse."
With more families in need of help, raising awareness and support is key to addressing the problem.
"We're excited to be able to bring awareness to Cleone's Closet (Food Pantry) and the resource it is for the community," Tripp said.
Mabel said she's in need of more storage space, for food, clothes, bedding and other supplies she helps provide families with.
WHEN will be holding a banquet called "Empowered to Soar" on Sunday, March 19th from 6-8 p.m. at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley. Their goal is to continue shining a light on domestic violence in our community and continue to raise funds to meet the needs of local families.