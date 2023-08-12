Maui, HAWAII – A Newport native and her family have been told by neighbors they’ve lost nearly everything they own in the devastating fires that have consumed parts of Maui. Vanessa Kaelin says they plan to return to their property today to survey the destruction for themselves.
Vanessa and Andy have a three-month-old baby named Maeve. They say the day started out extremely windy, but ‘never could have imagined what was to come.’
“We are devastated,” she said.
The family tells our ‘Help Me Hayley’ they escaped the terror with just a small diaper bag and their dog. They have been staying with a friend who’s property was spared.
“I’m just heartbroken for the people who don’t have the blessings we have,” Andy said. “We are at a friend’s house (who luckily has all the baby essentials) taking care of our baby.”
They say cell service has been spotty and many are still without electricity. Neighbors have returned to their property and told them about the destruction. They are seeing it for themselves for the first time late Saturday. They say the scene in Maui remains frightening, and they are most concerned with the number of residents still missing.
“It’s scary and getting worse,” Andy said.
Vanessa first moved to Hawaii in 2013 at the encouragement of a friend from Spokane. She grew up in the Newport area. The new mom says she’s been stunned over the immense love and support for her, Andy and baby girl over the past few days.
“Incredible,” Vanessa said. “It’s a strong community back home as well as here on Maui. There are so many close ties between the two. I don’t even know how to describe the overwhelming amount of gratitude we have for all the support.”
The couple was in the process of mailing out thank you cards for baby gifts when all of those gifts and baby items for Maeve burned. Loved ones also started a Gofundme for friends and family in the Inland Northwest to help them.
If you would like to help the Maui Food Bank you can donate here.