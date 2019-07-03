MISSING: 74-year-old man with early onset dementia

UPDATE JULY 3, 2019:

According to the Seattle Police Department, John Sullivan has been found and reunited with his family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Seattle Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man with early onset dementia. 

John Sullivan was last seen on July 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Aurora Avenue North, Seattle.  

He reportedly called his daughter at 2 a.m. on July 3, 2019 and said he was lost. 

Sullivan was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt and blue jeans. He drives a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate LHO5465.  

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call (206) 583-2111.

