UPDATE JULY 3, 2019:
According to the Seattle Police Department, John Sullivan has been found and reunited with his family.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Seattle Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man with early onset dementia.
John Sullivan was last seen on July 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Aurora Avenue North, Seattle.
He reportedly called his daughter at 2 a.m. on July 3, 2019 and said he was lost.
Sullivan was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt and blue jeans. He drives a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate LHO5465.
If you have information about his whereabouts, please call (206) 583-2111.