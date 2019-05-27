UPDATE: Police say the man has been found safe.
SPOKANE - Spokane Police are looking for the public's assistance in locating an elderly man.
Police say 78-year-old Anatoliy Solgalova was last known to be in the area of West Pacific Ave. in the early hours of Monday, May 27.
He left the area riding a bike with the rear tire smaller than the front one.
Solgalova is described as 5'5", a heavy build, with grey hair and brown eyes.
Because of age related cognitive impairment and medical conditions, he is considered to be vulnerable. He is likely to be confused and does not speak English.
If you see him, you are urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.