SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the most crucial developments for Camp Hope is underway, as those living inside the camp, visiting the camp, or volunteering for the camp line up to receive an ID badge.
“Camp Hope has done a lot for a lot of people who have actually utilized it properly,” Mandi Moody said.
She described her last name as the emotion, as she stood in front of the camp her husband has called home for months, a place she volunteers for often.
Moody was homeless on and off most of her life, until she got back on her feet.
“I was solidly homeless on the streets of downtown for a good five, six years,” Moody said.
Moody lives with her parents on the South Hill, and spends much of her time cleaning up trash around the camp or offering security services. She said she used to work for waste management in Spokane, so trash does not bother her.
She has seen Camp Hope grow and change.
“We’ve got people here who are actually in recovery, people here that haven’t gotten jobs, barriers that have been broken down that they couldn’t do downtown on the streets,” Mood said.
On Monday, Moody was part of arguably one of the most important changes the camp has seen since its creation nearly one year ago; ID badges created to get past the fence surrounding the camp that is soon to be locked down.
“At the end of the week this camp will be a locked camp, there will no longer be access in and out unless you have the badge, including visitors and service providers will need to get a visitor pass up at the front desk,” Julie Garcia said.
Garcia has been the informal spokesperson for Camp Hope for a long time, as her non-profit, Jewels Helping Hands, gives a hand to those inside the camp each day.
Garcia said she has been waiting for the day she could help provide identification to those who need it.
“It’s amazing, it’s been a long time and a long wait for most of them,”
Licenses were given to camp residents last week, some of them never having that small piece of paper.
This week, camp badges are helping keep track of how many people are actually living inside Camp Hope. Garcia said if anyone refuses to sign the “Good Neighbor” form, ensuring those inside the camp follow camp rules, they will not be given a badge and they will be asked to leave.
“I’m expecting some folks to leave who don’t want to follow these rules,” Garcia said. “I’m hoping at our next census, which will be a lot easier now that we know who is here and who is not here, we should be at 400 or lower.”
Numbers are going down, with the goal always being to help move those living at the camp into better living situations. This improvement does not come without rules, but Moody said this is a good thing – rules are everywhere.
“Your landlord’s always going to have rules, your job is going to have rules,” Moody said.
And Camp Hope is no different. Moody said friends of hers are already moving up in life.
“One of my good friends who used to be with me on the streets downtown, he just came to me last night and told me he’s got his own place,” Moody said.
She looks forward to seeing more people do the same thing, adding that if these ID badges help do that, she is happy to wear it.
“It makes me still part of my community,” Moody said.