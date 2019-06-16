Lock It Or Lose It: Residents urged to keep belongings locked after car break-in's in downtown CdA

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Summer is in full swing now and going out to enjoy the beautiful surroundings we get to call home, whether that’s at area parks or lakes, also comes with a word of warning from local law enforcement: “lock it before you lose it.”
A viewer sent KHQ video of a man trying to break into cars at downtown Coeur d’Alene’s McEuen Park Friday.
The video shows the man trying to get into one car but is unsuccessful before moving on to his next target.
But the man was arrested a short time later.
Coeur d’Alene Police say the man was charged with two counts of auto burglary and three counts of attempted auto burglary.
In 2018, Coeur d’Alene Police investigated over 900 cases of burglary and theft.
“Items stolen from our citizens range from expensive jewelry, to iPads, guns, and childrens bicycles,” Detective Mario Rios said.
Police say to keep a record of all your expensive valuables as well as keeping the serial number in case your stuff does get stolen.