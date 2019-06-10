A lock of Beethoven's hair is going under the hammer in London...
You can own a piece of music history as Sotheby's is auctioning off a lock of the legendary German composer, Ludwig Van Beethoven. The substantial lock was cut off by Beethoven himself when his contemporary - Austrian pianist Anton Halm - asked the composer for the strands to give to his wife.
Snipping off a piece of your hair to give to someone was not an usual practice in the 18th and 19th centuries.
However, according to Sotheby's, Halm didn't get the real deal at first. The original lock of hair was from a goat. When Halm brought this up to Beethoven, Ludwig himself cut some of his hair off and personally gave it to Halm.
The lock is worth an estimated $15,000 - $19,000. Sotheby's is hoping the collectible will fetch for more when it goes up for auction Tuesday.