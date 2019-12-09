Spokane County Sheriff's Office is warning people in Medical Lake of several vehicle prowlings.
Deputies say almost all of the reported thefts in the last couple weeks involved vehicles that were unlocked. There was no sign of forced entry or manipulation of the locks.
The thefts involved everything from spare change and clothes to paperwork. However, there have been reports of two stolen pistols, knives, and some electronics.
Deputies say in late November witnesses reported a possible suspect as a white male in his 20s, wearing a dark hoodie. Additional and more specific descriptions given to deputies showed the suspect as possibly 5'07", average build, brown hair, wearing jeans and carrying backpack.
On December 3, 2019, Deputies arrested 27-year-old Joseph B. Thornton after the potential victim caught Thornton inside his vehicle. Thornton was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Vehicle Trespassing 2nd Degree, and two unrelated misdemeanor warrants for the same charge. He was released on his own recognizance within hours.
Spokane County Sheriffs are asking to the public to please remember:
• Lock your cars and remove items of value. If you must keep items in your vehicle, keep them out of sight, and if possible secure them in a locked trunk.
• Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended while it warms up. Cold hands are far better to deal with than what you will go through if your car is stolen, especially if personal information or valuables are left inside.
ALWAYS, report suspicious activity to Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911 if you observe a crime in progress.
