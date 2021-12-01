Spokane Public Schools

SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Spokane Public Schools, Garry Middle School was in a secure and tech lockdown on Wednesday. 

The district told KHQ that police investigated and found no credible threat.

Parents told us they heard a gun was found, the district assures that is not the case. Police described this as a social media threat that was not found to be credible.

Law enforcement said they take every threat very seriously and if a student who made one is found, hoax or not, they will face arrest and prosecution.

