UPDATE: SEPT. 18 AT 7:40 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The log splitter has been recovered, according to family and the person responsible for taking it has reportedly been arrested.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A north Spokane man woke up Friday morning to his son's log splitter stolen and is now hoping the community can help him find it.
Jerry Lawless said he bought the log splitter for his son earlier this summer and has more than $800 invested in it. Lawless says his son uses the splitter for his business. Lawless said he doesn't sleep much due to his spinal cord injury, but woke up early Friday morning to find the splitter gone.
Lawless said he had it hooked up and locked to his truck, but someone in the middle of the night came and took it.
Lawless called Crime Check and filed a police report and says he will be searching local pawn shops for his splitter. Anyone who sees it for sale online is asked to call police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.